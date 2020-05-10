Denise Jacques Parlow, 72, of Unionville, beloved wife of C. Peter Parlow, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Born July 9th, 1947 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Regina Jacques. A graduate of Farmington High School, DeeDee worked with her husband at their business, Avon All Glass, as the General Manager until her retirement. She was a longtime communicant at the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Unionville where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. DeeDee was an active and devoted volunteer and supporter of the Unionville Museum. She was generous with her time and her talents and rarely showed up anywhere empty-handed, whether it was a thoughtful gift, a tasty baked treat, or an offer to babysit. DeeDee was always up for a road trip, especially to a casino or to see her beloved Boston Red Sox. Besides her husband, she is survived by her brother, Robert Jacques and his wife Kathy of The Villages, FL, sisters -in-law, Shirley P. Christolini and her husband Benny of Bristol, Darlene P. Rodgers of Bristol, her brother-in-law, Norman Parlow Jr. and his wife Pat of San Angelo, TX, numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, including her niece and nephew, Michelle Gilmore of Enfield and Michael Jacques of San Francisco, CA, as well as a very special niece, Brittany Enders and the entire Corbidge family who thought of DeeDee as a dear sister. Private graveside services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Bidwell Square, Unionville, CT 06085. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.