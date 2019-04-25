Denise (Couture) LaFleur, 62, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday April 23rd. It was the end of a long, brave battle with cancer. She is survived by the love of her life, her hero, William J. Michaud and her daughters, Michelle Pelletier and husband Glenn of Bristol and Jessica Cossette and her husband Jerid of Bristol, as well as Matthew Michaud and wife Megan of Bristol, Nicole Martin and her husband Josh of PA and Brandon Michaud of the USMC, Japan. Denise's treasure was her grandson Dylan Cossette. She also adored the lovely Addison, Ella and Emma Michaud. She leaves behind her brother David Simoneau and wife Lucille of Wolcott, her brother Paul Couture of Bristol and her brother Stephen Couture and his wife Trina of Bristol as well as several nieces, a nephew, cousins, friends and her dog, Bella. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Couture. She was born on July 28, 1956, in Brockton, MA to the late Urgel and Virginia Couture. Denise was a hard worker as can be seen in her 40+ years of employment with the Barnes Group in Bristol, CT. She loved to cross-stitch, was an avid reader – sharing many books with her daughters over the years, was an amazing cook – hosting many family dinners, made the absolute best cup of coffee and loved a lazy ride on William's Harley Davidson. Denise was a woman with a heart of gold, always caring for her family and friends, whether it with a kind word, card or a beautiful handmade gift basket in a time of need. She will be sorely missed by all those whose lives she touched and by those who loved her. She will never be forgotten, for she gave us so many wonderful memories. May she rest in peace. Until we see each other again, we choose to remember not just that you have died, but that you lived. Denise's family wishes to extend their most heartfelt thanks to her Hospice Care team for their dedication and kindness. Funeral services are private. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary