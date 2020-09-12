1/1
Denise T. Lariviere
1954 - 2020
Denise (Tessier) Lariviere, 65, of Bristol, beloved wife of Norman A. Lariviere, died on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) surrounded by her family at home after a brief illness. Denise was born on November 30, 1954 in New Britain and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Alice (Goudreault) Tessier. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and graduate of Bristol Central High School. She raised her family then went to work for Cigna, Triade, and Evercore. An excellent cook, she enjoyed gardening, going to the beach and her time with her family and grandchildren. She was fanatical about keeping her yard neat and enjoyed visits to York Beach, Maine. She also enjoyed her time spent with Norman riding their Harley to different places. Everyone that knew Denise understood how her very presence filled a room. She had an infectious smile and contagious laugh. Once Denise knew you, she considered you family. Her kindness was endless. In addition to her husband, Denise is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Rebecca and Rodney Voisine of Bristol; sister and brother-in-law: Monica and Raymond Kowalski of Bristol; her beloved grandchildren: Sarah, Jacob, and Kathryn Voisine; her former husband, Frank Cawley of Plainville; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Sean Cawley and a brother, Paul Tessier. A Mass to celebrate Denise's life will be held on Tuesday (September 15, 2020) at 10 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday between 4 and 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Hospice, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Please visit Denise's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
SEP
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
September 12, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
