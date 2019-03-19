Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Hazel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis A. Hazel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis A. Hazel Obituary
October 15,1941 – March 7, 2019Dennis A. Hazel, 77, of Sarasota FL (formerly of Manchester CT) passed from this earth on March 7, 2019. Son of Anne and William Hazel of West Hartford CT he is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Susan L. Hazel, sons and spouses David Hazel of Tolland CT, Michael and Heather Hazel of Amston CT and Thomas and Caro Line Hazel of Vernon CT. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Hannah, Ryan, Emma, Liam, Chloe and Noah Hazel.Dennis was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. His storytelling was well appreciated by all and he was always a willing entertainer. Dennis lived life to the fullest and loved to travel the world but always found his home in Sarasota.Memorial donations can be made to Church of the Redeemer, Great Music Series, 222 South Palm Ave. Sarasota FL 34236.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.