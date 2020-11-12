Dennis Christopher Gordon, 61, of Hartford, transitioned unexpectedly into eternal life on Monday, October 26, 2020. Dennis was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and dear friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Ivy V. Gordon; his children, Jovanie Gordon and Christoper Mason-Gordon; his grandson, Cayden Mason; his siblings, Nigel Gordon and Doris "Cindy" Mair her husband Paul; and a host of other close family members and dear friends in the United States, England, and Jamaica. His family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 10-11 a.m., at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, with a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com