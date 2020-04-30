|
Dennis C.Kosswig, 65, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Lillian (Brousseau) Kosswig, passed away unexpectedly Thursday (April 23, 2020) at Middlesex Hospital. Born in New Britain, son of the late Robert H. and Elizabeth "Betty" (Bianca) Kosswig, Dennis was a former Plainville resident before moving to Wethersfield in 2005. A graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School, class of 1972, he worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Middletown until his retirement. Later, he worked for Colt Industries for two years, then as a Moulten and Tool Design Engineer at Cyient for the past 4 years. Dennis was an extremely active member of Victory Church in Middlefield and in his free time was an avid fisherman. Besides his wife Lillian, Dennis is survived by two sons, Dennis P. Kosswig of Wethersfield, and Michael Kosswig of Plainville; a daughter, Joy Kosswig-Pace of Plainville; two brothers, Robert M. Kosswig of Plainville and Christopher Kosswig and his wife Jane also of Plainville; a mother-in-law, Lucille (Brodeur) Brousseau of Plainville; three grandchildren, Stephen, Savannah and Summer Pace; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Dennis is predeceased by a son, Stephen Kosswig. A memorial service for Dennis will be held at a later date at Victory Church in Middlefield. There are no calling hours. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Victory Church, PO Box 219 Middlefield, CT 06455. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020