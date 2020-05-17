Dennis Harvey Walker, age 73, of Windsor, was reunited with his Heavenly Father on May 11, 2020. Dennis was born on March 31, 1947 in Hartford and was the eldest son of the late Doris and Richard Walker. Dennis graduated from Weaver High School in 1965 and participated on the school's Track and Field team as well as the Basketball team. Dennis continued his education at the Milwaukee School of Engineering where he studied Fluid Power Engineering Technology, at Ward Technical College where he received an Associate's Degree in Applied Science, and at the University of Hartford where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering Technology. Dennis was employed for many years at ABB Combustion Engineering in Windsor as a Principal Engineer. The knowledge and expertise Dennis obtained led him to work at several nuclear reactor sites here in the U.S. as well as abroad. Dennis retired from ABB and went on to work at Travelers Insurance Company in Windsor as a Forensic Specialist for several years. Dennis formed strong and lasting relationships with his peers at both companies. Dennis was passionate about his calling to serve God and he did just that as an active member of the Hopewell Baptist Church. Dennis joined the church in 1967 and served in a number of ministries over the years including the Board of Trustees, the Hopewell Concert Choir and the Building Committee. Dennis also served as a Grounds and Facility Manager. Dennis was recently honored for his dedication to the church. In keeping with his humble and big-hearted ways, Dennis dedicated the award to his longtime friend John Mitchell who passed away on May 11, 2015 exactly 5 years to the day Dennis passed. Dennis was a member of the Greater Hartford Table Tennis Club and won numerous trophies at competitions throughout New England. Dennis would become friends not just with his club members, but even with some of the competitors he faced. You didn't have to be in Dennis's presence for long to recognize him as a selfless, humble, hardworking, family oriented, God-fearing man who always carried with him an infectious smile and an endless supply of jokes. Dennis would regularly contribute his time and energy to helping family and friends with home improvement projects. Dennis never received formal training to complete such projects but as he would always say, "Where there's a Walker, there's a way." Dennis was affectionately known as "Baldy, Superman and Daddio" by some of his close friends and family members. Dennis is survived by his devoted and loving wife Irene L Walker, his oldest daughter Alyssia White (JeMal) of Windsor, his youngest daughter Doris Denise Walker of Windsor, and his only son Derrick Coleman Walker of East Hartford, who he often referred to as his "favorite son." Dennis was the brother of four loving siblings, Cheryl McKissick (Apostle William McKissick), Lauren Thompson (McKinnon), Lynn Stanton and Richard Walker. Dennis was the grandfather of four adoring grandchildren, AzJhante, D'Ahzja, JzaQuis White and Kindred Fullard. Dennis was the loving godfather of Tracie DeLawrence-Peterson. Dennis leaves behind a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Dennis will be missed by his many close friends including his phone buddies Minister Phyllis McMeans, Phyllis Franklin and his very dear friend Charles Gipson. Dennis will also be missed by his monthly breakfast group which included Charles, Jim McMikle, Percy Christian, Gladstone Blatche, Donnell Davis, and William McCoy. Drive-by Homegoing services will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Hopewell Baptist Church located at 280 Windsor Avenue in Windsor, CT from 10:00 AM -11:00 AM (Wake) and 11:00 AM -12:00 PM (Funeral Service). Burial will be at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hopewell Baptist Church – www.hopewellbaptistchurch.net/donations. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions, condolences, and the link to view his services please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. "When I'm resting in my grave, let there be nothing more to be said; May the works I've done speak for me."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.