D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
Dennis J. Conroy


1945 - 2020
Dennis J. Conroy Obituary
Dennis James Conroy, 74, of East Hartford, husband of the late Michael F. McGuiness, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center, East Hartford. Dennis was born on September 9, 1945 in Jersey City, New Jersey and was the son of the late James and Rosemarie (Gundersdorff) Conroy. Dennis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was employed by Nationwide Insurance for many years prior to his retirement. He was a past President of the East Hartford Lions Club and a volunteer for AIDS Project Hartford. Dennis also served as a State Cabinet member, District 23B State Council, was part of the Beautification Commission in East Hartford and a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. He was also a Melvin Jones Fellow. His work with the Lions Club lead him to his favorite activity, being a foster family and trainer for the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, where he and his late husband Michael raised close to a dozen puppies to be guide dogs. Dennis is survived by his sisters, Maureen Taranto and her late husband James of New Jersey and Patricia Sadoti and her husband Michael of Middletown, along with seven nieces and nephews. Calling hour will be Wednesday, January 8 from 10-11 a.m. concluding with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. Burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis's memory may be made to The Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, Inc., 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To share a memory of Dennis with his family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 7, 2020
