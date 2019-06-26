Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita's Church
1620 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT
View Map
Committal
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis J. Mitchell


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis J. Mitchell Obituary
Dennis J. Mitchell, 62, of North Haven, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Lynn Sette. Dennis was born in Hartford on May 8, 1957 and was the son of Noreen McHugh Mitchell and the late Denis Mitchell. He had worked as a Quality Review Specialist for the State of Connecticut Department of Developmental Services. Dennis was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed music, especially listening to his son's band "Seller". He loved the country of Ireland and his lifelong dream was to live there someday. Father of Katie and John Mitchell. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita's Church, 1620 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Thursday morning at 10:30 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Horizons, 127 Babcock Hill Road, South Windham, CT 06266. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now