Dennis J. Mitchell, 62, of North Haven, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Lynn Sette. Dennis was born in Hartford on May 8, 1957 and was the son of Noreen McHugh Mitchell and the late Denis Mitchell. He had worked as a Quality Review Specialist for the State of Connecticut Department of Developmental Services. Dennis was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed music, especially listening to his son's band "Seller". He loved the country of Ireland and his lifelong dream was to live there someday. Father of Katie and John Mitchell. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita's Church, 1620 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Thursday morning at 10:30 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Horizons, 127 Babcock Hill Road, South Windham, CT 06266. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 26, 2019