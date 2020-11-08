Dennis Joseph Pisko, 77, of Kensington passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at home after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was the widower of Carolyn (Bieszad) Pisko, the son of Joseph and Helen (Korzan) Pisko, the father of three children, grandfather to five and great grandfather to one. Born in New Britain, CT, he was raised in Kensington, CT with his sister Nancy and brother Bobby, and lived on Cole Lane with his devoted wife his whole life. His life-long childhood friend, Kenny Munson and Carolyn's sister, were great friends of Dennis and Carolyn, and Kenny was his best friend unto his recent death. Dennis was a 1960 graduate of Berlin High School, and then attended Mitchell College and earned an Associate Degree in Engineering. He went on to become a stockbroker on the New York Stock Exchange at Advest and later at Shearson Hayden Stone, later known as Shearson Lehman Brothers. In 1979, he began working with his father, Joseph W. Pisko and his brother at Mid-State Manufacturing in Mildale, CT, and he later began an owner of the business, and worked there until his retirement. Dennis was an avid gun collector, a lifetime member of The National Rifle Association and a member of numerous gun and pistol clubs over the years including Holland Rod & Gun Club and The Southington Sportsman's Association. He was a Ham radio operator with the call letters K1ACE. Fascinated with world-wide communication, he taught his children morse code at a young age and maintained a membership with the National Association for Amateur Radio to this day. Dennis enjoyed billiards, coin collecting and antique clocks. He was an active member of the BHS class reunion committee of 1960. Dennis is predeceased by his sister Nancy (Pisko) Fay of Ipswich, MA and is survived by his brother Robert Pisko of West Hartford; his children Thomas Pisko and his wife Linda of Berlin; Sharon Wolfe and her husband Chris of Milford; Dennis Joseph "Jo Jo" Pisko II of Berlin; his grandchildren Kristie Lynn (Pisko) and Kyle Garr, Kyle Pisko, Madelyn, Christopher and Cameron Wolfe; his great granddaughter Kiera; as well as, his nephews David Munson and his wife Gina of Berlin, Danny Munson and his wife Melinda of Boca Raton, and Jamie Munson and his wife Kasie of Old Lyme. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 111 Chamberlain Highway, Kensington, CT. Burial will follow in Maple Cemetery on Worthington Ridge in Berlin. Calling hours are Monday at 1:30 PM until the time of the service at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. Donations may be made to St. Mary School, 72 Gulf Street, Milford, CT 06460. Please share a memory or note of sympathy with Dennis' family at https://www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
.