Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Dennis L. Mounds


1953 - 2019
Dennis L. Mounds Obituary
Dennis Lee Mounds, 66, of Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at home. Born in Hartford on June 14, 1953, son of the late Lillian (Jones) Mounds and Aaron B. Mounds, Sr., he was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of the (former) Shante School, Class of 1972. He leaves to mourn two brothers, Aaron Ben-Larry Mounds, Jr. and his wife Saundra of Norfolk, United Kingdom and Paul H. Mounds, Sr. and his wife Icy of East Hartford; a sister, Sharon D. Mounds of Rocky Hill.He was the loving 'Uncle Dennis" to his four nephews, four nieces and their families: Lawrence, Cameron, Kwame, Paul, Lisa, Melanie, Dara and Marissa.He also leaves a host of loving relatives and devoted friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his twin sister, Denise L. Mounds and two brothers, Don-Wesley Mounds and Eric S. Mounds. His family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019, 12 noon-1pm and funeral service 1– 1:30pm, at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. The family thanks all health and safety professionals who cared for him. The family has requested that any donations considered, be made to services for the homeless. For online condolences please visit,www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 24, 2019
