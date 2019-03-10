Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis L. Perkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis L. Perkins Obituary
Dennis Lee Perkins, 72, a longtime Bristol resident, passed away on Thursday (February 28, 2019) at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Cromwell. Dennis was born in Meriden on June 8, 1946 and was the son of the late Raymond and Rita (Hamelin) Perkins. He is survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law: his twin, Kenneth Perkins and wife, Elaine of Conway, SC, and Francis Perkins of California; his sister: Gail Perkins and fiancé, John Peterson of Rocky Hill; an aunt, and several cousins, including special cousin, Lori Hamlin of Middletown. His burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. There are no calling hours. The family wishes to thank the staff of Autumn Lake Healthcare at Cromwell for the compassion and care of their brother. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit Dennis' memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now