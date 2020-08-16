Dennis Michael Kabelis age 45 of Oakdale, CT. passed away at home on April 1, 2020. He was the son of Linda R. (Pineau) Kabelis of Oakdale and D. Michael Kabelis DVM of Westbrook, CT. He grew up in shoreline town of Old Lyme, CT. and was a graduate of New Hampton School, N.H. class of 1993. He received his BA Degree in 1997 from Skidmore College, NY. with a major in psychology and minor in philosophy. Dennis also received post graduate Computer Design Certificate from Rhode Island School of Design. Nature and outdoors was his lifetime love. He loved camping, biking (loved Adirondacks) scuba diving, skiing, (from NE to Lake Tahoe) traveled the US coast to coast, twice by car with his dog. His interest in other cultures, history and people took him to countries like Russia, Cuba, Poland as well as Europe, Caribbean Sea Islands and Mexico. Dennis love of outdoors and traveling would not be complete without his love of music (jazz), live concerts and his lifelong favorite singer Neil Young. Two black Labrador retrievers (Neil and Tahoe) accompanied Dennis through his life and create a big part of love in his heart. He was also an avid fan of professional sports and accomplished soccer player through his youth and college. In professional career his knowledge and experience in digital strategies and multi-channel technologies took him to New York City (loved Brooklyn) where he was employed by such companies like Aetna, Tribal DDB, Omnicom Group, Adrenaline Works and DL Ryan Co. After returning to CT. he worked for Cigna Health and Life Ins. Company. He was well liked, respected and appreciated by his employers and coworkers for his quick wit, intelligence, humor, sincerity, help and friendship. One of his college friends wrote, "a good person, honest, kind, generous, fun loving with a thirst for knowledge and experience. My life and my being were made better from spending so much time with him and I am deeply grateful for the time I had with him." In addition to his parents, Dennis is survived by his sister Danielle Marie (Kabelis) Steward, His aunt Marjorie Carroll of Southington CT, his uncle John "Jackie" Pineau of Trumbull, CT, great aunt Genowefa Dolecki of Milford, CT, and numerous cousins and relatives. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Michael the Archangel church, 310 Pulaski St. Bridgeport, CT. 06608, followed by Interment in St. John Cemetery, Monroe, CT. Calling hours will take place Saturday morning from 10:00 am until time of service in the Frank Radozycki and Sons Funeral Home, across from the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
in memory of Dennis. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com