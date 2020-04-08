|
Dennis Michael Corso, 68, of Bloomfield, died peacefully at Saint Francis Hospital Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born October 24, 1951 in Hartford, the beloved son of Charles J. and Nesta (Cerasole) Corso. He spent his early years in the South End of Hartford and then moved with his parents to Rocky Hill and in 1982 he became a resident in HARC's first group home in West Hartford. Dennis was the joy of our lives. He was the ultimate love giver, enjoyed meeting and greeting people and relished entertaining his extended family at family gatherings by leading sing-a-longs of classic songs as well as his improvised variations. He thrived under HARC's loving care and prospered many years in their supported employment program at the Legislative Office Building. Dennis loved going to work, participating in Special Olympics, weekend get-a-ways and summer stays at Camp Horizons. But he always enjoyed returning home to his loving housemates and group home staff who allowed him to live life to the fullest. His unconditional love and generous spirit enhanced the lives of all he encountered. Dennis is survived by his brothers Thomas C. Corso and his wife Karen of Avon and Robert A. Corso and his wife Linda of Scottsdale, AZ; his niece Kara C. Nelson and her husband, Scott of Glastonbury and nephew Christopher T. Corso and his wife Lauren of Canton and his great nieces and nephews: Connor, Jared and Brett Nelson and Elizabeth, Charles and Melissa Corso. Due to the current health care crisis, all services will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to HARC, Inc., 900 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105. To share a memory of Dennis or to express condolences, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020