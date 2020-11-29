1/1
Dennis Mochon
Dennis Mochon, 64, of Vernon, formerly of Newington, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Eugene and Josephine (Cwikla) Mochon. Born in Hartford, Dennis was a graduate of Newington High School, the Newhouse School of Public Communications, Syracuse University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He spent his career in marketing communications and had leadership roles in banking, financial services and in the public transportation industry including at BART, DART, and Santa Clara County. Dennis loved music and at one time had a record collection of over 10,000 LP's and singles. He moved his collection across the country to wherever his next job took him, but he loved his time in San Francisco the most. Dennis leaves his sister, Deborah Mochon Zawisza, her husband, Peter, his niece and God daughter, Katharine Zawisza of Baltimore MD, and nephew Matthew Zawisza of Colchester, CT. He was predeceased by his parents Eugene and Josephine Mochon and his beloved step-mother Irene Chesney Mochon. He also leaves two step-brothers and several cousins. Dennis was raised in his early years by his maternal grandmother Nana and will be laid to rest with her. Dennis wanted his friends and family to know how much he appreciated their kindness during his life. All funeral services will be private with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
November 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
