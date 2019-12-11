Home

Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Chapel of the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery
Bow Lane
Middletown , CT
Dennis Morgan Weaver, 74, of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday December 5, 2019. Born in Hartford, son of the late David and Marion Weaver, he was a resident of the Hartford area most of his life. Dennis served proudly in the US Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. He spent his working career as a security guard mostly in sports venues. He leaves his son Dennis M. Weaver, Jr. of North Las Vegas, NV; two grandsons Jerrehl and Morgan Weaver; a sister Gloria Hollaway of Bloomfield and two brothers Ronald Weaver of Springfield, MA, and Gregory Walker of Hartford. Family and friends may gather Friday, December 13, 2019, at 9 AM at the Chapel of the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown for military honors. The Carmon Funeral Home of Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For condolences or directions please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 11, 2019
