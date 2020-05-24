Dennis P. Blais
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis P. Blais, 71, of The Villages, FL, previously Farmington and Newington, CT., beloved husband to Kathleen (Fowler) Blais passed away after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease on May 19, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his wife Kathy, and his two sons: Brendan Blais of Kissimmee, FL and Andrew (Drew) Blais of Canton, CT. Born in Hartford on September 26, 1949, he was the son of Wilfred and Desneiges (Busque) Blais. Dennis received his Bachelor degree from Central Connecticut State collage and was a proud US Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam. Dennis worked for 30 years for the US Postal Service and retired in 2003. Dennis had a passion for golf and enjoyed every spare moment he could on the courses.. He is also survived by his three sisters and one brother; Bertha Grenier of East Hartford, CT Joseph Blais and his wife Rosary of Hartford, CT, Paulette Veilleux of West Hartford, CT and Doris Bouffard and her husband Ron of The Villages, FL as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family members. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Bushnell Veterans cemetery in Florida at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 23, 2020
A friend and golfing buddy. Donna and I wish your family deepest
Sympathy at this time. I hope I will be in your foursome someday.
Gil Chaisson
Gil Chaisson
Friend
May 23, 2020
Kathy, Brendan, Drew and all of the Blais family, I am so sorry to hear of Dennis passing. Please know I am thinking of you all. I am glad I was able to see him on your last visit East. It was a fun Blais gathering. My deepest sympathies. Carrie Holman.
Carrie
Friend
May 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of dens passing. A true friend and Gentleman. So many memories so many rounds of golf. You played the game the way it was supposed to be played. Save me a spot in the foursome up there. I miss you pal.
Richie.
Richard tripp
Friend
May 22, 2020
To the Blais family, peace and love in your time of grief.
Jon Veilleux
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved