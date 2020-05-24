Dennis P. Blais, 71, of The Villages, FL, previously Farmington and Newington, CT., beloved husband to Kathleen (Fowler) Blais passed away after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease on May 19, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his wife Kathy, and his two sons: Brendan Blais of Kissimmee, FL and Andrew (Drew) Blais of Canton, CT. Born in Hartford on September 26, 1949, he was the son of Wilfred and Desneiges (Busque) Blais. Dennis received his Bachelor degree from Central Connecticut State collage and was a proud US Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam. Dennis worked for 30 years for the US Postal Service and retired in 2003. Dennis had a passion for golf and enjoyed every spare moment he could on the courses.. He is also survived by his three sisters and one brother; Bertha Grenier of East Hartford, CT Joseph Blais and his wife Rosary of Hartford, CT, Paulette Veilleux of West Hartford, CT and Doris Bouffard and her husband Ron of The Villages, FL as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family members. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Bushnell Veterans cemetery in Florida at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store