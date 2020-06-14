On May 29, we lost Dennis Paul Ramos. He leaves behind his wife and love of his life, Debra Simoff, along with his children Alexandria and Matthew Ramos. He is mourned by his father and stepmother John and Ophelia Ramos, and by his siblings Cynthia Lazarte and husband Alfredo, Latif Mercado and wife Angel, Audrey Szabo and husband Angel Lopez, and Linda Ramos. He is preceded in death by his mother, Delfina Solano. Born in 1952 in New York City, Dennis shared a special relationship with his grandmother Angelina Hourruitiner. The Manhattan streets were his playground, with childhood days spent hopping fences to explore construction sites, chasing Spalding balls, and otherwise making innocent mischief with Cindy, his "partner in crime." Dennis had a way with people and an entrepreneurial spirit, which manifested in his work in sales-from peddling newspapers as a child to advancing energy-efficient lighting with TechniArt during the last 15 years. Dennis and Debbie met in 1977 when he sold her an Electrolux. As introduction to his signature sense of humor, she recalls asking Dennis what she could do with her old vacuum, upon which he replied she might "take it out into the backyard and bury it." An avid joke-teller, he loved to laugh-especially at his own one-liners. When their children were born in NJ, Dennis chose to become a stay-at-home dad, taking his little buddies with him everywhere for over 3 years. Dennis was a wonderful father with a kind, gentle heart. He enjoyed years volunteering and camping with Matthew's scout pack and troops. A Simsbury resident since 2000, he was a loyal friend and confidante to many and kept in touch in spite of distance. To Latif, Dennis was a mentor, cheerleader, and constant supporter through the years. He was also an animal whisperer and loved them all, from the snakes and toads in the yard, to his cats, pet raccoon, and the baby owl he once fostered. He had a green thumb and loved tending to his plants, which increased in size and number to eventually take over an entire room in his Simsbury home. A member of the Church of Scientology for over 50 years, Dennis recently traveled to South Africa with renewed interest in their mission as he began transitioning into retirement. He was a voracious reader, a vegan, and passionate about nutrition, homeopathic medicine, and eco-friendly living. We thought he would live to be a hundred years old. Memorial plans will be announced by the family at a later time. Those wishing to honor his memory are invited to donate to one of the following: Simsbury Volunteer Ambulance Association (https://www.simsburyems.com ), Flamig Farm (https://flamigfarm.com/sponsor-an-animal/ ), or Double Dog Rescue (www.doubledogrescue.org ). The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.