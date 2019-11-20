Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Hirth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis R. Hirth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis R. Hirth Obituary
Dennis R Hirth "Den", 72, of North Carolina, beloved husband of Sally Hirth passed away peacefully Thursday November 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late veteran Warren and Mildred Hirth. Dennis had many professions and was always an entrepreneur. He learned woodworking, a craft he spent over 35 years in the field, starting in his father's custom kitchen business Hirth Woodworking. He took over Hirth Woodworking and later renamed the business American Refacing and Custom Cabinets. After a good friend and longtime employee took over the kitchen business, Dennis started a landscaping business with his son Michael. From there he purchased a tractor trailer and became an owner-operator truck driver. Dennis always had to stay busy and was never fit for retirement. Even in "retirement" he and his wife went expediting across the eastern United States which Dennis always said was like being a paid tourist. When Dennis wasn't working, he enjoyed playing golf, his drum set and taking drives on twisty roads in his corvette which he did often, sometimes as part of a corvette club Plastic Cars Ltd, Corvettes of Statesville. Dennis also enjoyed going to Nascar races, visiting new baseball stadiums and Eagles tribute band or country concerts. One of his favorite places to visit was Nashville. He was also usually seen on Friday nights dancing with his wife at The Legion and early weekend mornings working on his landscaping as he took pride in his yard. Above all else he put family first and was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his devoted wife Sally Hirth; beloved children Michelle and her husband Simon Baverstock, Michael Hirth, Jason Hirth, and Kimberly and her husband James Starkey; three grandchildren Blake and Conor Baverstock and Khloe Starkey; sister Jean Rieder. Dennis also leaves behind his close friends Tom Cralty, Don and Pat Boehler, and Earl and Chel Barban. The family will receive friends on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 4pm-7pm at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home 136 South Main St, West Hartford. A funeral service will be held on Friday November 22, 2019 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -