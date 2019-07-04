Dennis Richard Shea, 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home in Ellington with his family by his side. He was born on April 14, 1948 in Rockville, CT to the late John and Florence (Kashady) Shea. Dennis served his country as a Corporal in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War between September 28, 1967 and September 18, 1969. He was the beloved husband to his wife Diane (Carpenter) Shea for 48 years. Dennis and Diane started their family business, Shea's Electrical Inc. in their home in Tolland in 1978. After 41 years of hard work and dedication, his business will carry on his legacy. Dennis was happiest spending time on Crystal Lake, wakeboarding with friends, and supporting his grandchildren at their activities. Besides his loving wife Diane, he is survived by his daughter Kelly Maio and her husband Chris of South Windsor, his son Mark Shea and his wife Julie of Ellington. Papa will be missed by his dear grandchildren Christopher, Kaitryn, Abby, Tommy, Matty and Courtney. He also leaves behind his brother Jack Shea, Jr., his sister Nancy Shea; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, July 5, 2019 between 4-7pm at the Burke Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect Street, Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10am at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard's Terrace, Vernon. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Vernon. Memorial donations may be made to the Veteran's Base Camp, P.O Box 172, Ashford, CT, 06278 or Zero- The End of Prostate Cancer, 515 King Street, Suite 420, Alexandria, VA, 22314. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 4, 2019