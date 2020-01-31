Hartford Courant Obituaries
More Obituaries for Dennis Flanagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis S. Flanagan

Dennis S. Flanagan Obituary
Dennis S. Flanagan of East Hartford passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Hartford to the late William and Elizabeth (Murphy) Flanagan, he lived in East Hartford his entire life and graduated from East Hartford High School. He worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford and most recently at Hamilton Standard, Windsor Locks as a tester. He enjoyed bowling having previously belonged to several leagues, watching his favorite baseball and football teams and spending time with his dog Wyatt. He leaves his siblings Michael (Wendy) Flanagan of Rocky Mount, NC, Sally (Dennis) Gorczyca of Mashpee, MA, and brother Kerry Flanagan of Shippensburg, PA. along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Burial will be private at the convenience of his family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 31, 2020
