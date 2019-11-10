Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Unity Temple Church of God in Christ
1106 South Main Street
Waterbury, CT
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Dennis Wayne Byars transitioned to a better place on November 3, 2019. He was born on February 19, 1959 to Albert Lee Byars, Sr. and Lommie Lee (Summerour) Byars. To cherish his memory, Dennis leaves behind Arline and his three loving daughters Tisha, Tasha and Teshana; his grandchildren Dane (Grits), Mhaliek (Cornbread), Avery (Watermelon), Shaleiqe (Peaches), and Tisharra (Lil Bit), brothers, sisters, and a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Unity Temple Church of God in Christ, 1106 South Main Street, Waterbury, CT 06706 from 9:00AM–1:00PM with a Memorial Service on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, CT 06002 at 10:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the Byars family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
