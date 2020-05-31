Denton H. McCalla, of Windsor, CT, departed this life peacefully on May 21st, 2020. Denton was born on November 12th, 1955 in St. Ann, Jamaica. He migrated to the United States in 1974. Denton served six years in the U.S. Army. He then gained employment with Connecticut Business Systems and retained employment there for over 34 years. He was a hardworking man who was honorable, pleasant, loving, and a true gentleman. He loved to dance, play golf and dominoes. He was a former President of the Sportmen's Athletic Club and a Cricket Hall of Fame Member. He attended services at North United Methodist Church. Denton was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Tucker; daughter, Kutaka McCalla; and his father. He leaves to mourn, his wife, Angella McCalla; his two daughters, Crystal and Tamara McCalla; two sons, TJ and Troy Nelson; his brothers, Lloyd, Paul, and Andrew; sisters, Maxine and Cutie; and grandchildren, Nadirah, Mahjad, and Aiden. He also leaves to mourn a host of loving family members and friends. Denton (Cha Cha Bwoy) will be dearly missed. A Private Visitation will take place on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 11:00AM-12:00PM; followed by a Live-Streamed Celebration of his Life at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the McCalla family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.