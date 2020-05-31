Denton H. McCalla
1955 - 2020
Denton H. McCalla, of Windsor, CT, departed this life peacefully on May 21st, 2020. Denton was born on November 12th, 1955 in St. Ann, Jamaica. He migrated to the United States in 1974. Denton served six years in the U.S. Army. He then gained employment with Connecticut Business Systems and retained employment there for over 34 years. He was a hardworking man who was honorable, pleasant, loving, and a true gentleman. He loved to dance, play golf and dominoes. He was a former President of the Sportmen's Athletic Club and a Cricket Hall of Fame Member. He attended services at North United Methodist Church. Denton was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Tucker; daughter, Kutaka McCalla; and his father. He leaves to mourn, his wife, Angella McCalla; his two daughters, Crystal and Tamara McCalla; two sons, TJ and Troy Nelson; his brothers, Lloyd, Paul, and Andrew; sisters, Maxine and Cutie; and grandchildren, Nadirah, Mahjad, and Aiden. He also leaves to mourn a host of loving family members and friends. Denton (Cha Cha Bwoy) will be dearly missed. A Private Visitation will take place on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 11:00AM-12:00PM; followed by a Live-Streamed Celebration of his Life at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the McCalla family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Denice Mosely
Friend
May 29, 2020
My condolences to the McCalla family. I have known Denton since I started at CBS in 1990. Real cool brother and will be greatly missed! Rest in peace.
James Patterson
Coworker
May 29, 2020
I met Denton at East Hartford Golf Course last year and invited him to play in the weekly golf league. Although I only knew him a short time, I enjoyed playing with him and appreciated his competitive spirit. The first week we got together, we had a putting contest that he won, much to his delight. I am sorry for your loss and will miss seeing him on the course.
Bill Hobson
Friend
