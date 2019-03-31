Derek Roy Findlay, 52, died on March 23, 2019 in his childhood home in Farmington, CT, surrounded with love.Derek was born in Aden, Yemen on January 14, 1967 and immigrated to the United States with his parents, Babs and the late Bert Findlay in 1968.Derek is survived by his beloved children, Aidan and Marin, and their mother, Melissa, of Virginia. He leaves his mother, Babs Findlay and stepfather, Jerry Doskos of Farmington, CT.; his adored sister, Kirstan Fries and her significant other, Michael Barnett, nephews Drew and Nate Fries of Bristol, CT.; many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Scotland and England; as well as the Doskos and Messerschmidt families.Derek received an associate's degree from Mitchell College and a bachelor's degree from Springfield College. He then went on to earn a master's degree in Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University. Derek stayed in Virginia after graduating, and worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in the mental health field for many years, until his forced retirement due to ill health.Derek had many interests. He enjoyed music, especially The Allman Brothers Band. He was an avid NASCAR follower and enjoyed watching hockey, especially the Hartford Whalers and the Carolina Hurricanes. He took great pride in his Scottish heritage.The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to Beacon Hospice, especially Marnee Fritz, for the compassionate care they provided to Derek.There will be a Celebration of Life service at Saint James Parish, 3 Mountain Road Farmington, CT on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:30 pm, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall.In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests that donations be made to: Barbara Findlay at 16 Briarwood Road, Farmington, CT 06032, for a memorial fund for Derek's children. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary