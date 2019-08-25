Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Stockwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Stockwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derek Stockwell In Memoriam
Our Beloved Son: It has been 2 years since you left us. You were loved by so many. Life is so very different now. Derek we will always miss you and carry you in our hearts forever. Grief is not a sign of weakness nor lack of faith.....it is the price of LOVE. Sometimes life can be unkind and hearts are torn in two, but nothing could compare, to the pain of losing you. No farewell words were spoken, there was no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.