Our Beloved Son: It has been 2 years since you left us. You were loved by so many. Life is so very different now. Derek we will always miss you and carry you in our hearts forever. Grief is not a sign of weakness nor lack of faith.....it is the price of LOVE. Sometimes life can be unkind and hearts are torn in two, but nothing could compare, to the pain of losing you. No farewell words were spoken, there was no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019