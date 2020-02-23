Home

Derrick N. Hatten

Derrick N. Hatten Obituary
Derrick, 64 yrs. old, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020. Derrick graduated from Hartford Public High School. He attended Western Conn. State University and served in the United States Coast Guard. An avid fan, Derrick was a lover of football and basketball. He was loved by many friends and family. Derrick leaves behind a daughter, Sherita Richardson, a sister, Reyna Hatten, and two brothers, Gregory and Nathaniel Hatten. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2020
