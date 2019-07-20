Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
311 Broad St.
Windsor, CT
Desmond W. Ould Obituary
Desmond W. Ould, 82, of Windsor, beloved husband of Patricia (McGrath) Ould, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born in England to the late William and Vera Ould, he has been a Windsor resident for over 15 years. Desmond was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church in Windsor, as well as the Masons Washington Lodge #70 and the Windsor Radio Museum. He was an avid collector of coins, stamps and Legos, but his true passion was his family who will miss him dearly. Besides his wife Patricia, "Pat", he is survived by his sons, Andrew Ould and his wife Carolyn, and Michael Ould; his daughter Susan Jones; his sister Averil Cooney; his stepsons, Sean Donnelly and his wife Sheila, and Justin Donnelly; his grandchildren, David, Adam, Sam, David, Jacquie, Nathan, James and Victoria; and his greatgrandchildren Ruben and Rebecca. His family will receive friends on Monday, July 22 from 5 PM to 8 PM with a Masonic Service at 7:30 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, July 23 at Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad St. Windsor. Burial will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 20, 2019
