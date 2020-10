Dessie Marie Jeter, 98, of West Hartford, CT affectionately known as "Granny", departed this life to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Dessie was born on December 1, 1921 in Ashburn, GA, to the late Bill and Lula (Sullivan) Coleman. A Graveside Service will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00AM at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message for the Jeter family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com