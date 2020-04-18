|
Devram "Toffy" Hiraprashad, 42, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday (April 12, 2020) surrounded by his loving family. Born July 16, 1977 in Guyana, he was the beloved son of Poolnauth and Vidya Hiraprashad. Devram grew up in New York City. He worked as a truck driver and was always an extremely hard worker. Devram enjoyed fishing in his spare time and liked to quote scriptures from the Bible. He had a great appreciation for the Japanese culture and spoke fluent Japanese. He loved every living thing and had a passion for animals, especially his dogs, who he treated like family. He also loved video games and anime-his favorite character was Jiraiya from Naruto. Many people across the world loved playing games with him because it was always fun when he was involved. Devram had a huge heart and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He took care of everyone around him and was always available to offer great advice. We couldn't ask for a better son, brother and uncle. Devram will be forever missed by his parents; two brothers, Ganesh and Ramesh; two sisters, Sandra and Devi Butler and his brother-in-law John Butler and his three adored nieces, Roxanne, Isabella and Vidya. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield, has been entrusted with arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2020