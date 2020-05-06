Diana (DiCesare) DiBacco, 89, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Lorenzo DiBacco. Born in Pratola Peligna, Province of L'Aquila, Italy on August 26, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Antonino and Olga (Ramunno) DiCesare. She was a talented seamstress and worked for many years at Gino Fashion and later at Hartford Hospital. Diana was loved by so many for her generosity, kindness to all, ready to whip up a meal on a moment's notice and her sense of humor. She will always be remembered for her famous quote "I didn't make too much this time" referring to the seven course meal she just made. Diana loved to cook, go shopping and spend time with her family. She also enjoyed talking on the phone to her family and friends and watching game shows. A beloved mother and grandmother, she will be missed by her daughter, Norma Aguilar and her husband José of Wethersfield and three grandchildren, Michelle, Nicholas and Sara Aguilar, who adored her. She is also survived by her aunt/"sister", Assunta Fabi, sister-in-law, Maria DiBacco, brother-in-law, Victor DiBacco and his wife Victoria, all of Wethersfield, as well as her sister-in-law Settimia of Italy and many nieces and nephews. A private entombment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Funeral services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, CT. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.