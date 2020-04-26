Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Hodgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana G. Hodgins


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana G. Hodgins Obituary
On Saturday, April 18, 2020 Diana G. Hodgins passed away at the age of 91 at her home in Manchester, CT, with her husband at her side. She was born on October 12, 1928 in New York City, NY as the only child of the late Harold and Martha (Mosback) Graham. Diana grew up in Tolland CT, attending local schools, but she returned to New York City for her college years graduating from Barnard College in 1950 with a degree in French. She would later teach French for several years in the Tolland School system, and served as the Foreign Language Department Chair. Diana received a Master's Degree in Education from Eastern Connecticut State University in 1966. On May 10, 1952 she married her high school sweetheart Donald K. Hodgins. The couple settled in Mansfield CT, where they resided for over 50 years raising their two sons, Mark and Bruce. Diana was always interested in the world and its people. Growing up in the Depression era, she could only dream of seeing Greece, Egypt, and the many other places she would eventually have the opportunity of visiting. Diana enjoyed reading mysteries and historical novels, and particularly enjoyed solving difficult crosswords. She served two years as a representative for Charter Oak College. She volunteered actively mainly for the Department of Mental Retardation. Diana was preceded in death by her granddaughter Melissa's husband Joseph Morelli. She is survived by her husband Donald, her son Mark Hodgins of Manchester, her son Bruce Hodgins and his wife Mary of Mansfield CT, and their children Melissa Morelli of Columbia CT and Craig Hodgins and his fiancé Annie Szarka of Mansfield CT, as well as several nieces and a nephew. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Akua from Faith Care Companion Services, and the staff of the Arbors for all the care and assistance they provided in Diana's time of need. Funeral Services are private. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potter Funeral Home
Download Now