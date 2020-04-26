|
|
On Saturday, April 18, 2020 Diana G. Hodgins passed away at the age of 91 at her home in Manchester, CT, with her husband at her side. She was born on October 12, 1928 in New York City, NY as the only child of the late Harold and Martha (Mosback) Graham. Diana grew up in Tolland CT, attending local schools, but she returned to New York City for her college years graduating from Barnard College in 1950 with a degree in French. She would later teach French for several years in the Tolland School system, and served as the Foreign Language Department Chair. Diana received a Master's Degree in Education from Eastern Connecticut State University in 1966. On May 10, 1952 she married her high school sweetheart Donald K. Hodgins. The couple settled in Mansfield CT, where they resided for over 50 years raising their two sons, Mark and Bruce. Diana was always interested in the world and its people. Growing up in the Depression era, she could only dream of seeing Greece, Egypt, and the many other places she would eventually have the opportunity of visiting. Diana enjoyed reading mysteries and historical novels, and particularly enjoyed solving difficult crosswords. She served two years as a representative for Charter Oak College. She volunteered actively mainly for the Department of Mental Retardation. Diana was preceded in death by her granddaughter Melissa's husband Joseph Morelli. She is survived by her husband Donald, her son Mark Hodgins of Manchester, her son Bruce Hodgins and his wife Mary of Mansfield CT, and their children Melissa Morelli of Columbia CT and Craig Hodgins and his fiancé Annie Szarka of Mansfield CT, as well as several nieces and a nephew. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Akua from Faith Care Companion Services, and the staff of the Arbors for all the care and assistance they provided in Diana's time of need. Funeral Services are private. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020