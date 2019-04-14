Diana Kay Marie Palmer, 35, of East Hartford, beloved wife of Michael Creary, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Hartford Hospital after a long illness. Born in Hope, Clarendon, Jamaica, West Indies on June 29, 1983, daughter of Hewitt Palmer and Pearl Locke, she was raised in Jamaica until the age of six when she immigrated to the United States and settled in Hartford. Diana attended Hartford Public Schools and was a graduate of Weaver High School, Class of 2002. Diana continued her education at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain and worked as a care giver for several families in the Hartford area. In her spare time, she enjoyed going out to eat, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. Most of all, Diana will be remembered as the consummate caregiver. She could be over-protective at times but always spoke her mind and had her family and friend's best interests at heart. Diana was an active member of Power Tabernacle Ministries in East Hartford where she sang in the choir and attended many functions and ministries within the life of the church. Diana loved to keep up with the latest fashions and enjoyed shopping with her mother and other family members. She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband Michael Creary; her mother, Pearl Locke of East Hartford; her father and stepmother, Hewitt and Oneisha Palmer of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; her maternal grandmother, Joyce Thompson of Hartford; three brothers, Christopher Locke of Los Angeles, CA, Dwayne Palmer of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, and Javon Palmer of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; a sister, Keshia Palmer of North York, Ontario, Canada; a nephew, Kyro Palmer; a niece, Tierra Mulzac; and a host of other family members and friends too numerous to mention. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, 9-10 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 10 a.m., at the North United Methodist Church, 1205 Albany Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037-1830. The family has entrusted the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019