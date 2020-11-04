Diana Lee Bruce-King, 72, of Bloomfield peacefully passed away on July 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Diana was born August 30, 1947 to the late Deacon Henry Lee Bruce and the late Jorena (Williams) Bruce. Diana was educated in the Hartford, CT school system, a graduate of Weaver High School, class of 1966. She was previously employed by Combustion Engineering in Windsor, CT. Besides her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her husband Samuel King and daughter Jorena Renee King. Diana leaves to cherish her memories two daughters Selena M. King-Terry (Tony) of Bloomfield, CT, Jacqueline R. King-Safo (Jones) of Windsor Locks, CT, two brothers Jonathan Bruce of Hartford, CT and Raymond Bruce (Judith) of Windsor, CT, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two nieces and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to Covid 19 a private family memorial was held in Diana's honor.



