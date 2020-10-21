Diana M. (Shelinsky) Keenan, 74, of Andover and formerly of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late Terry A. Keenan, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Hartford on October 22, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Florence (Luzusky) and Stanley Shelinsky and lived in West Hartford for many years, prior to moving to Andover. She attended the University of CT and also graduated from the Morse School of Business with honors. Diana worked at Mt. Sinai Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center starting in 1966 until her passing as a medical transcriptionist. She was a former member of St. Mark the Evangelist Church, West Hartford and a current member of St. Maurice Church in Bolton. Diana enjoyed country western music, playing the piano and was active in the Lions Club. She loved trips to the casino, playing bingo at the church, socializing with family and friends and traveling with her late husband throughout the country. She played an active role in her husband's produce business, she was kind to everyone and had a beautiful smile. Diana was predeceased by a sister, Leona Rinehart. She is survived by many family members, in-laws, and friends, including her Aunt Leona Coladonato; niece Susan Rinehart; extended family from Prince Edward Island, Canada; a special cousin Barbara Brown; her close friend Barbara Wisnefsky; godson Raymond Coladonato and goddaughter Kathleen Gibilisco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, (October 23), at 10:30 am at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, West Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Calling hour will be prior to the funeral mass from 9:00 to 10:00 am at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave, West Hartford. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com