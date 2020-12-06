Diane Alice Libbey, 72, of Windsor, CT, beloved wife and best friend for over 20 years of Steven Zuckerman, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Diane was born in Woonsocket, RI, daughter of the late Cedric and Madeline (Larsh) Libbey. She graduated from Medford High School (MA) in 1966. She received her Bachelor's Degree in sociology from UMASS Amherst in 1970 and her Master's Degree from UCONN. Diane spent her entire career working for the Department of Developmental Services. She began as a Vocational Counselor, was a Social Worker Supervisor, and Program Director in the Medicaid Waiver Unit, retiring in 2008 after 33 years of service. Diane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family will fondly remember her as a very giving and loving woman whose family meant the world to her. Besides her family, her passion was scrapbooking, and she loved to make homemade cards and holiday gifts for her children and grandchildren. Diane loved nature and was an avid gardener and lover of all kinds of flowers, particularly those with the color blue. She and Steven would also cruise and travel to many exciting destinations. She especially enjoyed visiting the gardens in England. She greatly enjoyed reading and had a fondness for British mystery novels and television shows. She also enjoyed watching her beloved Red Sox and Patriots while sipping her Dunkin' coffee. She delighted in visiting beaches and playing with her grandchildren in the sand and waves. In addition to her soulmate, Steven, Diane is survived by her son, Nathaniel Uttaro and his wife Karen of Shrewsbury, MA; her step children, Risha Zuckerman and her husband Matt Ford of Catonsville, MD, and Seth Zuckerman and his wife Elizabeth Quill of Arlington, VA; her grandchildren, Angelina Uttaro, Julianna Uttaro, Isadora "Izzy" Ford, Langston Ford, and Elliot Zuckerman; as well as other relatives and many special friends. "What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us." Her services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to The Elizabeth Park Conservatory in West Hartford. www.elizabethparkct.org
