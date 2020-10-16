1/1
Diane Berthiaume
1928 - 2020
Diane (Aniello) Berthiaume, 92, of Manchester, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and entered into eternal life to join her beloved Richard in heaven. She was born July 17, 1928, in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Angelo and Zelmira (DeLillo) Aniello. She graduated from Bulkeley High School, married in 1948, and moved to Manchester where she lived, loved and laughed the rest of her life. Diane devoted her entire life to her faith in God and her family. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Assumption and a dedicated member of the Mother's Circle and Ladies Guild. She will be remembered as a kind, gentle, loving person and 'mom' to everyone. She was truly beautiful inside and out. She loved tag sales, collecting dolls and salts (and just about everything else), reading books, jewelry, flowers, the seashore and seafood, and in her later years, feeding and watching the birds outside her window. She took great pride and joy in her family and is survived by her 8 children: Richard Berthiaume (Lisa), Robert Berthiaume, Denise Wojteczko, Raymond Berthiaume (Grace), Dayna Ahern (Tim), Deborah Hagenow (Kenny), Ronald Berthiaume, and Roger Berthiaume; 15 grandchildren: Nicole Berthiaume, Derrick Harris, Joseph Pastula, Diane Pasay, Lisa Canepa (Greg), Sarah Piela (Jon), Jillian Haywood (Paul), Cherie Manna (David), Rob Berthiaume (Kristen), TJ Ahern, Rebecca Ahern, Michael Ahern, Amie King (Nick), Brittany Hagenow, and RJ Berthiaume; 22 great-grandchildren: Shayna, Isiah, Ciara, Neven, Nina, Ryan, Aria, Gregory, Noah, Elijah, Austin, Avery, Lexie, Mason, Jaxon, Jaden, Brytnie, Tyler, Isabella, Adrianna, Jamison, and Rosalie. She is also survived by her brother, Reverend Frederick Aniello, her brother-in-law, Raymond Berthiaume, her sister-in-law, Carol Aniello, several nieces and nephews and her special lifelong friend, Dot Gazda. In addition to her husband, Richard R Berthiaume, she was pre-deceased by her brother, Ronald Aniello, her step mother Rose (Pellegrino) Aniello and several cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19th at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption 29 Adams Street South, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester on Sunday October 18th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a MARC, Inc of Manchester or a charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
October 15, 2020
Mrs. Berthiaume was a loving caring person with a smile on her face at all times. She was my 2nd mother as Denise and I meant in Brownies at 7 yrs old together with our moms. She took care of us in our young teen years along with my mom driving around to find us. Today looking back on those innocent years makes me honored to have this woman and family in my life. I will always remember with fondest memories. I now know she is resting in peace with her husband Richard. Mrs. B be that bright angel and watch all you touched with your grace from above.
So in saying my condolences to the whole family and my prayers are with you. All my Love, Carolyn Manning (Benevides)❤❤ RIP.
Carolyn Benevides
Friend
