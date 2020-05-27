Diane D. Thompson
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane D. Thompson, 78, of Coventry, CT died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Hazel (Lewellen) and Andrew McNeil in Hartford, CT. Before having children, Diane worked for a parachute company and Pratt & Whitney. After she had her children, she was a stay at home mother who also took care of the neighborhood kids. Once the kids grew, Diane worked part time for Stop & Shop and finished her grocery career at BJ's Wholesale. She cleaned houses for some of the seniors in town. Some of her favorite things were her family, gardening, baking, making people smile, roller skating, dancing, and having coffee with friends. Diane was one of the happiest, giving, loving, sweetest, and caring people anyone could have ever met. She was a member of the American Legion and the First Congregational Church of Coventry. Diane is survived by her children, Richard Thompson and his wife Jennifer and Cynthia Thompson and her husband Robert Macdonald; grandchildren, Allison, Samantha, and Matthew Thompson, and Theresa and Nicolas MacDonald; great granddaughter, Addison Landry; as well as nieces and nephews and numerous friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Thompson (2000); and son, Brian Thompson (August 1989). Diane's funeral service will be at the convenience of her family. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
