Diane (Duquette) DiVasto, 61, of Middletown, died peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 after long suffering with dementia. Born and raised in Biddeford, Maine, by her parents the late Wilfred and Germaine (Morin) Duquette, she graduated Biddeford High School, Class of 1977 and earned her undergraduate degree, Class of 1981, from St. Anslem College in Manchester, New Hampshire. From 1982 through 2015, Diane lived in New Haven, East Haven and Wallingford, Connecticut until her final years at Water's Edge Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Middletown, CT. She was a loving and devoted mother, and grandmother whose passion was her family. Diane was a faithful Catholic and volunteer of the East Haven Food Pantry. She is survived by her children, Matthew DiVasto and his wife Jennifer of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Laura LeMay and her husband Steven of Newington, Connecticut, and Katherine DiVasto of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Mark and Jaxon DiVasto, and Rebekah and Ian LeMay; her former husband and friend, James DiVasto of Weston, Massachusetts, and other relatives and extended family. Funeral services are private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date and time to be announced. Memorial donations in Diane's memory may be made to the East Haven Food Pantry or a charity of the donor's choice. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.