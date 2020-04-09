|
|
Diane E. Villa, 79, of Windsor Locks, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, April 6, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford, CT on January 19, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ethel (Fazekas) Fournier. Diane worked at Combustion Engineering for 25 years and then went to Asnuntuck Community College and got a Business Degree and took Real Estate as an elective. After graduating, she became a Real Estate Agent and worked for Merrigan LeFebvre Realty for 25 years before retiring in 2016. Diane was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary Church, loved to play Bingo and Bunco, and loved her animals. She was predeceased by her husband of 22 years, Gildo Villa; 2 brothers, Henry Fournier, Jr. and Jaimie Fournier; and her sister, Virginia Fournier. She leaves a niece, Diane Kirby and her husband David of Maryland and several cousins, and friends. Due to the current public health crisis, services will be held in the future at St. Mary Church with Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Windsor Locks. Memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020