|
|
On Friday, March 13, 2020, Diane Elaine Nauss (Raulinaitis), loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer. Diane was born on December 7, 1968 in Bloomfield, CT to Gerry and Bettye Raulinaitis. She graduated from Bloomfield High School and started a business as a talented Nail Technician with a loyal clientele. Diane had a big heart for animals and lavished care on her beloved pets all of her life. She was known for her sense of humor, her passionate pursuit of online eBay auctions, her unshakable will, and her gentle spirit. Diane was preceded in death by her mother, Bettye. She is survived by her partner of 22 years David Nolan; her children, Taylor and Ted Nauss; her father Gerry (Linda) Raulinaitis; siblings Jay (Joan) Raulinaitis, Susan (James) Tynan, and Scott (Paula) Raulinaitis; and niece Gabrielle Raulinaitis. At Diane's request there will be no service. The family will celebrate her life in a private memorial.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020