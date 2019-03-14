Home

Diane Glasscock Obituary
Diane V. Glasscock, 72, of East Hartford, passed away March 7, 2019 surrounded by her family at Saint Francis Hospital after a brief illness. She was born February 4, 1947 in St. Petersburg, FL to the late Geneva Owens. As a teenager, the family relocated to Hartford, CT where Diane was a proud graduate of Hartford High School. Diane retired from the City of Hartford Board of Education in which she worked as a paraprofessional. Diane was an active member of Bethel AME Church Bloomfield, CT for over 50 years.Diane is survived by her daughters, Tunisia and Crystal (Clinton); and grandchildren, Marquita, Victoria and Willie, Jr., all of East Hartford, CT. She also leaves to mourn her passing, her sister Maria Talbert (Thomas) of Hartford, CT along with a host of nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby St. Bloomfield, CT and her Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bethel AME Church, 1154 Main Street, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Glasscock family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2019
