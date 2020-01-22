Home

All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Diane "Deet" (Wright) Jubrey


1965 - 2020
Diane "Deet" (Wright) Jubrey Obituary
Diane "Deet" (Wright) Jubrey, 54 resided in the Hartford/ New Britain CT area. The daughter of the late George H. Howard Jr., Della (Gardner) Wright (Elden) passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020, at New Britain General Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. She was born January 17, 1965, in Hartford, CT. She was a member of Old Ship of Zion Baptist Church. Deet leaves behind her husband; Gregory K. Jubrey, two sons Gregory K. Jubrey Jr. (Kay), Jayden J. Jubrey, and two loved grandchildren Trey and Chloe; Five siblings Priscilla Lyttleton (Keithtous), Adele Howard, Vicky Howard, Shirley A. Wright, James C. Wright Jr., eleven nieces and nephews. The funeral services will be Friday January 24, 2020, All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd., South Windsor, CT 06074, calling hours 11AM to 12PM, service from 12PM to 1PM.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 22, 2020
