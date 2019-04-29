Home

Diane L. Murdock, 67, of Union, CT, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hartford Hospital, after courageously battling a lengthy illness. She was born in Stafford, CT, daughter of Helen (Dunnebier) Bradway and the late Wesley R. Bradway. Diane was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who was devoted to her family. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening and sewing. Besides her mother, Diane is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, John Murdock; three children, Steve Murdock and his wife Kelly of Stafford Springs, CT, Heather Murdock of Union, CT, and Corey Murdock and his wife Kandace of Stafford Springs, CT; four grandchildren, Cole, Mackenzie, Wesley, and Erin; two brothers, David Bradway and his companion Liz Bruce, and Walter Bradway and his wife Janice; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Brian John Murdock; and brother, Roger Bradway. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Her funeral service will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Congregational Church of Union, 976 Buckley Highway, Union, CT. Burial will follow in Union Center Cemetery, Union, CT. Memorial donations may be made to the Union Volunteer Fire Department, 1049 Buckley Highway, Union, CT 06076, or to the Hartford Hospital Transplant Program, c/o Philanthropy Department, Hartford Hospital, 80 Seymour St., Hartford, CT 06102. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2019
