|
|
Diane Lorraine Tyler of Tolland passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 14, 1948, she was predeceased by her loving parents, Aime E. and Laura A. Blais, of Claremont NH, and her loving husband John G. Tyler. Diane was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her loving family members, son John G. Tyler II, his wife Maureen P. Tyler and their children, Courtney A. Tyler, John L. Tyler, and Kellie L. Tyler of Glastonbury, daughter Jacquelyn M. Warwick and her son Nicholas J. Warwick of Tolland, her sister Ghislaine and her husband John Burgess of Bernardston MA, her brother Raymond M. Blais of Claremont NH, her sister Rosanne C. Moore, her nephew's Jacob and Tu Moore (Skylar) of Cromwell, and Jonathon and Billie Moore (Maxwell & Lillie) of Ellington. Born in Newport, Vermont, she was a 1966 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Claremont, NH and then graduated from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston, MA, as an Executive Secretary. Her career began in the CIA, Arlington, VA and retired after over 25 years as an administrative secretary for the Tolland Middle School. As a 47 year active member of St. Matthew's Church and their Ladies Guild, her faith in the Catholic Church and most specifically her faith in GOD, was how she lived her life. This faith defined her. She was always there for those who needed her love, guidance, and friendship. If you asked, Diane was always that helping hand. THE HAND OF GOD. She was the best mother a child could ever have. She was successful at teaching us how to be productive and functioning members of society and how to be children of God. Her pride of parenthood gleamed while raising us through our adult lives. Spending time with her grandchildren was a passion of hers she shared with all who knew her. She was always there for us no matter what life presented. Her times with her siblings were also very important to her, playing cards and feasting with family and friends at many gatherings. The many years spent in Florida are memories which will last a lifetime by all who knew her. Her spirit for life, and her strength to persevere, will live on in all of us. A family heartfelt thank you is bestowed upon the members of Hartford Hospital's Cancer, Thorasic and Hospice teams, the Enfield members of Companion & Homemakers who helped Diane remain comfortable and safe during her battle with Bile Duct Cancer over these last six months. With a special thank you to Diane, the PCA from the Cancer Center, you went above and beyond showing our mother your love and compassion as a person. The smiles you gave our mother were greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten!!! In the current CoVid - 19 environment, services are private and funeral arrangements are at the convenience of the family. A current celebration of her life will be posted on www.pietrasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made in Diane's name to Blessed Sacrament Parish, C/O St. Matthew's Church, 111 Tolland Green, Tolland, CT 06084 or the Johns Hopkins Medicine, Department of Pathology, Bile Duct Research.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 27 to Apr. 2, 2020