Diane Lynn (Kurth) Eichner Geer, 73, of South Windsor, beloved wife of Steven B. Geer, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Otto and Carmel (Raimondi) Kurth, she grew up and lived in East Hartford before moving to South Windsor. She was a graduate of East Hartford High School, Class of 1965, and she earned her undergraduate and master's degree from Central Connecticut State University where she majored in elementary education. Diane was an elementary school teacher for 36 years in East Hartford, and she wrote and illustrated a children's book entitled "Main Street, East Hartford", a story about the history of East Hartford. She had a passion for classic cars and loved to show cars and attend classic car shows. She enjoyed painting, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Patrick Duggan and his wife Whitney of Jersey City, NJ, David Riollano of Plantsville, CT and step-son Steven Geer, Jr. of East Hartford, CT; three grandchildren, Vivian Duggan, and Breanna and Brandon Riollano; her two sisters, Jean Kurth Zubretsky of South Windsor, and Maryann Kurth Garza and her husband Larry of Windsor, and several nieces and a nephew. Funeral services will be held at a later date and time to be announced by the family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor is caring for the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com