Diane M. (Cyr) Castro, 53, of East Hartford, passed away on April 29, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital after a sixteen day struggle with a traumatic brain injury. She was an incredible woman. Her unconditional love for the people around her made her a light in the lives of those who knew her. She was an incredibly calming and stable presence, and she adored children. She was born to Rena and Albenie Cyr (d. 1995) on October 23, 1965 as the youngest of four children. She and her husband, Charlie Castro, were high school sweethearts and just recently celebrated their 30th anniversary together. On June 17, 1995, Diane gave birth to her only child, Nicholas Castro, whom she loved dearly. She worked as a paralegal for Rosenburg and Rosenburg, P.C. of West Hartford and was an invaluable asset to their legal team. She was an avid cook and was very passionate about making good, healthy food for her family. In addition to her husband and child, she leaves her mother, Rena Cyr of Wethersfield; two brothers, Phil Cyr of Rocky Hill and Allen Cyr of Wethersfield; a sister, Marlene Cyr of Norwich; many nieces and nephews whom she loved; and her cat, Heather. Services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a calling hour from 10 - 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be privately held. A special thanks goes out to the staff, nurses, and doctors of Saint Francis Hospital for doing everything they could. We will always carry Diane in our hearts. To send online notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019