Diane M Labenski, 74 of Pulaski passed away at her home Monday, March 30, 2020. Diane was born April 22, 1945 in Watertown, NY to Lem and Jeanette (Fuller) Wilder. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1963. Diane married Richard Labenski in 1970. Mr. Labenski died in 1998. Diane enjoyed knitting, crocheting, watching TV, her dogs and the lobster her son sent her each year. Surviving are her children; Eileen Labenski, Richard Labenski, Jr., Leslie (Al) Barone, Lisa Labenski; sisters, Judith Tighe, Wendy Fox and many friends. There are no services at this time. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sandy Creek. Donations may be made in her honor to All Creatures Big and Small, PO Box 373, Lacona, NY 13083 Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2020