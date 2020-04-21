Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Wach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane M. Wach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane M. Wach Obituary
Diane M. Wach, 37, of Southington, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in New Britain to Marian and Wieslawa (Trela) Wach, she grew up in Kensington, attended local schools and graduated from Berlin High School Class of 2000. She went on to achieve her Master's degree in Accounting and Business from UConn. Diane loved to cook and bake especially for birthdays and holidays. She also enjoyed attending outdoor concerts, traveling and shopping. Diane was smart and energetic. A loyal and generous daughter, sister and friend, she would help anyone at any time when in need and was always happy when surrounded by those she loved. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings Margaret and Matthew; her grandmother, Maria Brzoza; her best friends Corinne, Lisa, Vicki; an aunt, several uncles, and cousins both in the U.S. and Poland. She also leaves friends too numerous to mention as well as her beloved cat, Lulu. Diane will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A celebration of Diane's life will be scheduled at a later date. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -