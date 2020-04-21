|
Diane M. Wach, 37, of Southington, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in New Britain to Marian and Wieslawa (Trela) Wach, she grew up in Kensington, attended local schools and graduated from Berlin High School Class of 2000. She went on to achieve her Master's degree in Accounting and Business from UConn. Diane loved to cook and bake especially for birthdays and holidays. She also enjoyed attending outdoor concerts, traveling and shopping. Diane was smart and energetic. A loyal and generous daughter, sister and friend, she would help anyone at any time when in need and was always happy when surrounded by those she loved. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings Margaret and Matthew; her grandmother, Maria Brzoza; her best friends Corinne, Lisa, Vicki; an aunt, several uncles, and cousins both in the U.S. and Poland. She also leaves friends too numerous to mention as well as her beloved cat, Lulu. Diane will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A celebration of Diane's life will be scheduled at a later date. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020