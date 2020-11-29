Diane Marie (Amoruso) Smith, 73, of Simsbury, passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A lifelong nurse, her career spanned pediatric, cystography, E.R., homecare, gerontology, and infection control areas. She rose to Director of Nursing of a local nursing home and moved to work for the State of CT Health Department as an investigator. She leaves her devoted husband of 52 years, Steve, son Peter, daughter-in-law Deb, daughter Barbara Jeanne, son-in-law Dan, and 2 most loved grandchildren, Meghan and Paige. She is also survived by her sister Janice Matuza and her husband Ron. Her family will receive friends on Sunday November 29, 2020 from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon, CT 06001. A Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Monday November 30, 2020 at 10AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 265 Stratton Brook Rd, West Simsbury, CT 06092. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery, 16 Plank Hill Road in Simbury. In lieu of flowers donations in Diane's memory may be made to the Leiomyosarcoma Support & Direct Research Foundation,PO Box 52697, Tulsa, OK 74152. For a full obituary, to express condolences or to stream the service on Monday please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
