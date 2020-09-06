Diane Mathews, 78, of Kensington, wife of David Mathews, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the Hospital of Central, CT in New Britain. Born in Meriden, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Veronica (Olenick) Morin. Diane was a resident of Meriden before moving to Kensington 47 years ago. She was formerly employed as a school teacher at Moran Middle School and later a travel agent at Perkins Travel before retiring. Diane loved to read and enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean and Europe. Surviving are her husband David Mathews; two daughters, Lisa Mathews and Kristy Mathews, both of Kensington; a brother, Ronald Morin of Philadelphia, PA; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute and the Hospital of Central CT for their loving care. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements which are private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, PO Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484. Please share a memory of Diane with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com